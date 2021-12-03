Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

1 dead in shooting on Spanish Town Road, source says

Spanish Town Road in Baton Rouge
Spanish Town Road in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been killed in a shooting on Spanish Town Road Friday evening, a source tells WAFB.

The source says the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road near the intersection with N 18th Street.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Gov. Edwards, LDH says too early to panic about Omicron, urges to get vaccinated
Gov. Edwards, LDH says too early to panic about Omicron, urges to get vaccinated
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Judge hands down guilty verdict in trial of 14-year-old charged with second-degree murder.
Judge finds 14-year-old guilty of murder in shooting death of 16-year-old
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant