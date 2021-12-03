1 dead in shooting on Spanish Town Road, source says
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been killed in a shooting on Spanish Town Road Friday evening, a source tells WAFB.
The source says the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road near the intersection with N 18th Street.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
