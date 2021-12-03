1 dead in shooting on Spanish Town Road, source says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been killed in a shooting on Spanish Town Road Friday evening, a source tells WAFB.

The source says the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road near the intersection with N 18th Street.

