Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father
FILE - The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front Lawn of...
Lawmakers reach deal on spending bill, but hurdles remain
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign
Deputies are currently on the scene near Ponders Quarters Lane where an Amtrak passenger train...
Dump truck driver killed in collision Amtrak train south of Amite identified, Tangipahoa sheriff says