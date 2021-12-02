Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Southern Lab QB Angelo Izzard and WR Darren Morris

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sportsline Players of the Week are a bonus for Southern Lab head coach Darrel Asberry and his Kittens, as quarterback Angelo Izzard and wide receiver Darren Morris are both recipients of the honor.

The two seniors earned the honor for their play in a blowout of St. Frederick in the state semifinals.

Izzard threw 45, 47, and 52-yard scoring strikes to No. 4. They also connected on a two-point conversion.

Izzard was 11-of-17 for 270 yards, while Morris finished with five catches for 160 yards and had an interception.

