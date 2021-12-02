Ask the Expert
Some St. Helena residents still without landline service after Hurricane Ida
By Austin Kemker
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three months after Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana, residents still using landline phones in rural parts of St. Helena Parish are still without phone service.

Barbara Wright lives in a rural area outside of Greensburg. She relies on her landline for phone services as her cell phone is largely unreliable, cell service is spotty at best.

“For a while, the cell phone wouldn’t pick up in the house so we had to go outside and use cell phone,” Wright said.

For the last three months, she has tried to get the phone company, CenturyLink, to come out and fix her service but she said appointments keep getting canceled and she has not received an update from the company about when service will be restored.

“We need some phone service and why they aren’t communicating with me,” she said. “I’d tell them we need service. It’s very important and why aren’t we communicating. If they’re fixing it, why aren’t they telling us.”

According to CenturyLink, who is the sole provider of landline telephone service in the parish, Ida caused “significant damage and destruction.” A representative with the company said it has been working to restore services for the Greensburg Exchange, saying it has restored service for 90% of its customers. The representative said the delays in restoration are due in part to sourcing material and the rebuilding of lines being more difficult than expected. CenturyLink expects service to be fully restored by mid-December.

