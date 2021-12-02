Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Report: Taysom Hill to start at quarterback for Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) will reportedly start against the Cowboys....
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) will reportedly start against the Cowboys. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s ‘Taysom time’ for the Saints, according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett. The team is reportedly starting Taysom Hill Thursday night against the Cowboys. Hill has been battling plantar fascia and is apparently healthy enough to get the start.

Hill reportedly took first team reps all week. He was active for the last two weeks but was only available as the team’s emergency backup quarterback.

The Saints offense is in desperate need of a spark after a four-game losing streak. In each loss, the Saints offense fell behind early. Hill replaces Trevor Siemian who was inserted into the lineup when Jameis Winston went down in week eight against Tampa Bay. He finished with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) before an NFL football game against the...
REPORT: Saints’ Hill to start at QB vs. Cowboys
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 file photo, New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro...
Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro retires from the NFL
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL...
REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game
An injured Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) is helped by head coach Sean...
REPORT: Bills and former Tiger Tre’ White has torn ACL