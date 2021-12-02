Report: Taysom Hill to start at quarterback for Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s ‘Taysom time’ for the Saints, according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett. The team is reportedly starting Taysom Hill Thursday night against the Cowboys. Hill has been battling plantar fascia and is apparently healthy enough to get the start.

Hill reportedly took first team reps all week. He was active for the last two weeks but was only available as the team’s emergency backup quarterback.

The Saints offense is in desperate need of a spark after a four-game losing streak. In each loss, the Saints offense fell behind early. Hill replaces Trevor Siemian who was inserted into the lineup when Jameis Winston went down in week eight against Tampa Bay. He finished with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

