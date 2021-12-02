REPORT: Irish to retain OC; promote Freeman to HC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With any new coaching change turnover in staff is something that is expected and although it was first reported by The Athletic’s Pete Sampson that new LSU head coach Brian Kelly would try and bring with him to Baton Rouge defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman is reporting that Freeman is expected to be named the new head coach at Notre Dame, replacing Kelly.

Notre Dame DC Marcus Freeman is expected to become the next head coach at ND, per source. The move was first reported by @mickassaf. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2021

In addition to Freeman LSU was hoping to add offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to the staff along with Kelly. However, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger is reporting that Rees will stay with the Fighting Irish and turned down an opportunity to move to LSU.

Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at the school, sources tell @SINow. He’s turned down an opportunity to move with Brian Kelly to #LSU. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 2, 2021

Freeman, is in his first season as the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame and his unit currently ranks tied for No. 11 in the nation in scoring defense with 18.25 and they rank tied for No. 7 in the nation in team sacks with 40.

Before getting to South Bend, Freeman was the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and was there from 2017-2020.

Tommy Rees is in his second season as the offensive coordinator for Notre Dame after being the quarterbacks coach 2017-2019. Rees, coached quarterback Ian Book, the winningest signal caller in Irish history.

Coach Kelly was asked during his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 1 if any decisions have been made on who will be retained on the current Tiger staff and has not made one at this time.

“I have not made any decisions based upon who will stay and who may go,” Kelly said. “I haven’t had any individual conversations with any of them, so any narrative out there is not coming from any conversations that I’ve had with them.”

It was reported earlier in the week that running backs coach Kevin Faulk and cornerback and recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond would be retained.

Feldman, reported that Kelly is expected to retain Jack Marucci, LSU’s Director of Performance Innovation.

SOURCE: Brian Kelly is expected to retain Jack Marucci, LSU’s Director of Performance Innovation. Marucci is one of the brightest minds in all of sports. His innovative research in quantitative character studies & cognitive skills made him an invaluable resource for Ed Orgeron. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 1, 2021

