Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Pro-life group holds rally in wake of Supreme Court abortion case

Pro-life supporters gathered on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol for a rally in hopes...
Pro-life supporters gathered on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol for a rally in hopes the US Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nine US Supreme Court justices heard arguments on Wednesday, Dec. 1, over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

If the court upholds Mississippi’s law, it will trigger similar laws in other states, including Louisiana.

RELATED: Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe

“Our law here in Louisiana, we also have an identical law to Mississippi’s,” said Angie Thomas with Louisiana Right to Life. “And our law is intricately dependent on the outcome of this case.”

At a pro-life rally at the Louisiana State Capital, the Louisiana Right to Life group said there are other options for women who feel they cannot provide for the child after their birth, like adoption. A woman who said she is a survivor of abortion shared her experience.

“The permanence of adoption is what I believe sealed my pro-life convictions and made them what they are today,” said Sarah Zagorski. “Because I understand that babies like me do not have to die. And there actually are people who will be there for women because I was a recipient of that care myself.”

Pro-choice advocates say it’s a woman’s constitutional right to choose whether she wants to have a baby or not.

“Being forced to carry a pregnancy to term, if it’s not your decision, can have severe economic impacts on women and we live in a state in which more than a quarter of children live in poverty, as well as women,” said Michelle Erenberg with Lift Louisiana.

Julie Rikelman argued on behalf of Jackson Women’s Health that the Constitution protects a woman’s right to choose.

“It would be devastating for the court to take that right away right now,” said Rikelman.

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected by the summer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly (center) is joined by LSU President William Tate IV (left) and...
Coach Kelly: ‘It’s a honor & privilege to be here’
New LSU Football Head Coach
EXTRA: Brian Kelly talks to Baton Rouge sports journalists
Deputies are currently on the scene near Ponders Quarters Lane where an Amtrak passenger train...
One dead as Amtrak train collides with dump truck south of Amite
"The blues and the greens have been speaking to me." Lynette said. When they do, she speaks...
SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Swamp scenes