Pro-life group holds rally in wake of Supreme Court abortion case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nine US Supreme Court justices heard arguments on Wednesday, Dec. 1, over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

If the court upholds Mississippi’s law, it will trigger similar laws in other states, including Louisiana.

“Our law here in Louisiana, we also have an identical law to Mississippi’s,” said Angie Thomas with Louisiana Right to Life. “And our law is intricately dependent on the outcome of this case.”

At a pro-life rally at the Louisiana State Capital, the Louisiana Right to Life group said there are other options for women who feel they cannot provide for the child after their birth, like adoption. A woman who said she is a survivor of abortion shared her experience.

“The permanence of adoption is what I believe sealed my pro-life convictions and made them what they are today,” said Sarah Zagorski. “Because I understand that babies like me do not have to die. And there actually are people who will be there for women because I was a recipient of that care myself.”

Pro-choice advocates say it’s a woman’s constitutional right to choose whether she wants to have a baby or not.

“Being forced to carry a pregnancy to term, if it’s not your decision, can have severe economic impacts on women and we live in a state in which more than a quarter of children live in poverty, as well as women,” said Michelle Erenberg with Lift Louisiana.

Julie Rikelman argued on behalf of Jackson Women’s Health that the Constitution protects a woman’s right to choose.

“It would be devastating for the court to take that right away right now,” said Rikelman.

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected by the summer.

