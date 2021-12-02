Many are choosing to travel for the holiday season, some are choosing to look more into traveler insurance as the pandemic continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sometimes when the perfect trip goes wrong, it’s always safe to have a backup plan. Bill Brown says it’s something he and his wife say they always look into after a recent travel nightmare during their Alaskan trip.

The insurance company paid for them to come back home early. “We were supposed to arrive the same day Hurricane Ida was supposed to arrive. So, once we found out what was happening and how severe the storm was. We cut out trip a day short. We came back a day early. So, we could get home and prepare for the storm here,” explains Brown.

However, even now as they travel outside of the country, they are more concerned about their health with the pandemic. “Because of our age, you never know what might happen on a trip like that, we’ve just as rule taken, bought travel insurance,” explains Brown.

AAA did a recent survey on U.S. travelers showing that folks are more likely to purchase travel insurance for their trips planned between now and the end of 2022, and one of the main reasons why is because of COVID.

“Historically, you know travel insurance policies did not cover pandemics or epidemics, but we have now seen that shift really in this post-COVID-19 environment as the companies recognize that consumers want that protection,” explains Nick Chabarria who is a spokesperson with AAA.

There are plenty of companies that offer travel insurance so shop around for the best deal. Some are now offering plans where they could cover expenses if one’s journey is affected by COVID, like a flight cancellation if someone has to quarantine before returning home. Also, it will come in handy if one is unable to use their regular health insurance policy.

“You know generally, travel insurance will cover medical expenses when abroad, and you are absolutely right. You know that some people may not realize that your health coverage that you have here in the US doesn’t necessarily cover you if you’re abroad,” adds Chabarria.

It’s why Brown and his wife feel better about traveling. Even with all of the uncertainty in the world, they now know having the option to be “extra” prepared makes them feel better when on vacation.

Prices can vary and are often based on the total cost of your trip. For example, we checked with American Express Travel today and found for a vacation that costs you $2,500; you could expect to pay about $60 for basic coverage up to as much as $255 for a policy that covers more.

