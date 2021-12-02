LSU women’s basketball to face first real test against No. 14 Iowa State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (5-1) will be facing their first real test against No. 14 Iowa State (7-0) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Tipoff is set for 8:02 p.m.

“There’s no pressure on us,” Coach Mulkey said. “Go enjoy yourself. Go see how much we’ve improved. We’re not supposed to win the game so let’s just relax and go play the game and see what we can do, first chance on national television.”

The Tigers have shown improvement through coach Kim Mulkey’s first six games.

LSU is coming off of a four-game win streak with victories over New Mexico State and Missouri State at the San Juan Shootout.

“We’re getting better in a lot of phases in the game,” Coach Mulkey said. “Taking care of the basketball, executing on the offensive end. Defensively, understanding matchups when you get caught in transition defense that that might not be who you’re assigned to, but you listen to a scouting report, and you know which way to turn this kid and you know how to guard that kid.”

This will be a big test for the Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Cyclones have a similar style of play to that of Florida Gulf Coast, LSU’s only loss thus far, in that they are both teams that shoot the ball well from beyond the arc. Iowa State leads the nation with 12.4 made threes per game and has three players that average over three threes a game. Where Iowa State differs from Florida Gulf Coast is that the Cyclones have a greater post presence than the Eagles did.

Iowa State has been good defensively too, limiting opponents to under 60 points per game. Bill Fennelly, the Cyclone’s coach since 1995, is known for changing his defenses and keeping opposing teams on their toes. Their combination of defensive versatility and offensive scoring power makes Iowa State an elite team.

“Bill Fennelly will throw every defense imaginable at us,” said Coach Mulkey who was 30-6 over Fennelly coached Iowa State teams during her time at Baylor. “It will be a sagging man. It will be a zone. It will be a triangle and two. It will be a box and one. I’ve been going against him for 21 years and he always has great shooters. They play within themselves, but boy do they expose you because they can flat-out shoot the ball.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.