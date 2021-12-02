Ask the Expert
LSU men’s basketball remains undefeated

LSU men's basketball beats Ohio.
LSU men's basketball beats Ohio.(LSU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team (8-0) remains undefeated after they beat Ohio 66-51 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. (PMAC)

The Tigers were led by Tari Eason with 20 points. Eric Gaines also led in assists with 5. Darius Days led LSU with 13 rebounds.

Ohio was led by Ben Vander Plas with 12 points.

LSU will be back in action inside the PMAC on Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Northwestern State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

