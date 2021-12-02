Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Hardship continues for the Saints and Kamara and two more offensive starters ruled out tonight

Alvin Kamara opens new juice bar, The Big Squeezy, in Central Business District
(tcw-wvue)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports this morning that the Saints will be without three starters on offense for tonight’s game as they host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and tackle Terron Armstead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) will reportedly start against the Cowboys....
Report: Taysom Hill to start at quarterback for Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) before an NFL football game against the...
REPORT: Saints’ Hill to start at QB vs. Cowboys
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 file photo, New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro...
Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro retires from the NFL
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL...
REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game