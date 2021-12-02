Ask the Expert
Gov. Edwards plans to provide update on La. response to COVID-19, including omicron variant

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to Edwards, it will be on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and an update on the omicron variant.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

It will be streamed LIVE online, in the WAFB News smartphone app, and in the WAFB apps on streaming devices.

