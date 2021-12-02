Ask the Expert
Glen Oaks coach Harvey Adger gets win No. 900

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Glen Oaks head basketball coach Harvey Adger had his team playing for state championships at the PMAC in the 80s, and on Wednesday, Dec. 1, he was still at it and still with the Panthers.

The new gym bears his name and the man who’s only missed one day of school in decades earned win No. 900 at the expense of the Northeast Vikings in the season opener at home.

He’s also won some thrillers in his lifetime but this was a 70-28 blowout. However, they all add up to 900.

Congratulations, Coach Adger, on reaching such a milestone.

