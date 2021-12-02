Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

FEMA hiring for Hurricane Ida recovery team

FEMA (generic).
FEMA (generic).(WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an immediate need to employ residents of Louisiana as temporary local hires to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts. Local hire employees are local residents who aid in the recovery of the community and help their fellow citizens in the recovery process.

Search through current FEMA positions on USAJobs.gov

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process. A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments. Visit the link above for additional information, including job responsibilities and compensation.

FEMA is an equal opportunity employer. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.

Conditions of Employment:

  • You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for this position.
  • You must successfully pass a background investigation.
  • Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.
  • Review job announcements for additional conditions of employment.

To see other FEMA career postings, visit fema.gov/careers.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Jurors watch lengthy rape video as Melanie Curtin trial begins in Livingston Parish
“I literally wanted to die,” rape victim testifies in Livingston Parish
Motorcyclist dies in Ascension Parish crash
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak