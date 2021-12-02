Ask the Expert
DOTD completes removal of Hurricane Ida debris from state routes in EBR Parish

WAFB file photo of storm debris
WAFB file photo of storm debris(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) say crews completed the removal of debris from Hurricane Ida along state routes in East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Crews began removing debris from Hurricane Ida on Sept. 4. Since that date, 20,949 cubic yards of hurricane debris was removed in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Officials say DOTD crews are still making final debris removal passes in other parts of southeast Louisiana.

As a reminder, any debris placed on state roadways after the final pass has begun or after final completion will have to be removed through normal means and will not be removed by state contractors.

DOTD would like to remind citizens of the following important tips for assisting the debris removal process.

  • State contractors are only able to remove debris from state right-of-way.
  • Dark colored bagged debris will not be removed.
  • Please do not put debris on power lines, fire hydrants, utility stub outs or anything that would hinder the claw that grabs the debris.

You can check www.511la.org for the latest statistical information, debris routes where there has been a pass, and where planned debris pickup is scheduled.

