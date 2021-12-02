Ask the Expert
Deputies looking for subjects responsible for illegally dumping at cemetery east of Ponchatoula

Chief Jimmy Travis said that the roofing shingles and building materials were discovered at Mitchell Cemetery off of Weinberger Road.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are looking for information that could lead to finding out who is responsible for dumping construction debris at a cemetery east of Ponchatoula, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

TPSO asks that anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the parties responsible for illegal dumping please contact Tangipahoa Parish Code Enforcement at 985-542-8574.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

'I wanted to die' - Victim testifies in Livingston Parish rape trial
Woman surprised with new car after prison sentence commuted
