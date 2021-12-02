DEMCO CEO explains rise in electricity costs throughout Louisiana

The following information is from the DEMCO CEO and General Manager:

Since the purpose of these monthly emails is for me, the CEO and General Manager of DEMCO, to communicate important matters of the cooperative with you – the member-owners, I want to recap these issues with you now, even though I have previously addressed them throughout the year. My aim is to assure you that the DEMCO board of directors, leadership, and staff are all acutely aware of these issues, and we are united in our approach to address these issues for the benefit of our co-op members.

First, wholesale power costs for DEMCO rose 60 percent beginning this past summer. One reason for this increase is DEMCO spread the costs of Winter Storm Uri over a year to prevent a shocking increase in one month. The Louisiana Public Service Commission allowed this approach for all utilities to help all ratepayers. Paying these costs over time has increased rates by about five percent per month.

The main driver, though, of higher wholesale power costs since the summer is the extraordinary closing costs related to our power supplier permanently shutting down the Dolet Hills Power Station in Mansfield, LA. These closing costs have been pushed into the rates of all CLECO consumers, including wholesale customers like DEMCO. The Dolet Hills closing costs have increased retail rates by about 25 percent over the past six months. All of this is exacerbated by higher fuel costs over the same period.

The good news is that we are close to paying off the winter storm costs, and we will soon see the end of higher costs tied to the Dolet Hills plant closing. As a result, the monthly kilowatt-hour price from DEMCO to our members will decrease by about 25 percent beginning in early 2022.

Further good news is DEMCO negotiated, signed, and submitted new wholesale power contracts to the Louisiana Public Service Commission for review and approval. If approved, these contracts will take effect in April 2024 and will save DEMCO members $160 million over the ten-year life of the contracts.

In an economic impact study, Dr. James Richardson, Professor Emeritus of Louisiana State University, projects the economic outcomes of lower electricity prices, and the results are staggering. Because of DEMCO members spending less on electricity, they will likely spend these savings in other areas of the economy resulting in almost $270 million in increased economic transactions, which will lead to about $90 million in additional personal earnings, almost 3,000 new jobs, and over $12 million in additional state and local tax receipts.

DEMCO will boldly and aggressively advocate for the adoption of these contracts on your behalf and the economic benefit of our seven-parish service area.

Another challenge that has affected some DEMCO members over the past few months is estimated bills. The number of estimated bills increased beginning this summer in part due to our inability to obtain new meters to replace older, failing meters. Today’s electric meters utilize similar digital chips required for vehicles, and as we all know, we are experiencing a shortage of these chips.

As a result of Hurricane Ida, DEMCO also experienced damage to our automatic meter reading infrastructure. DEMCO has been working hard to resolve these problems and is deploying employees to read meters until our automated system can be fully repaired and implemented.

As DEMCO employees, we strive to do our very best every day. Our number one priority is to deliver excellent service to you – our co-op members. Each of us is committed to working hard, and even when you may not see it, we are working before and after hours to tackle problems that affect you.

