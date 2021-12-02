Closing arguments set for Friday in Melanie Curtin trial

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The defense rested Thursday, Dec. 2, in the Melanie Curtin trial after announcing she will not take the stand in her own defense.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Curtin and former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins are accused of raping an unconscious woman in 2014 and videotaping the alleged assault.

Curtain, who is charged with aggravated rape and video voyeurism from that incident, faces life in prison if convicted.

Thursday morning, the victim cried as she testified before the jury.

“When I saw parts of that video, I literally wanted to die,” the woman said.

Investigators discovered the nearly 20-minute video inside the home of Dennis Perkins as they were gathering evidence following his arrest in 2019 on this and other sex charges. The victim said she had no idea the assault had taken place years earlier until first being shown portions of the video by investigators in 2019.

Jurors watched the sexual assault video Wednesday, as the trial got underway for Curtin. Perkins will be tried next year.

Curtin, who maintains her innocence, claims she was drugged that night and has no recollection of what happened.

At the time of the incident, Dennis Perkins was a high-ranking member of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Perkins and Curtin were both married to different people at the time but the two had been having an affair with one another, prosecutors say.

They both knew the female victim.

Prosecutors allege Perkins always fantasized about having sex with both of the women at the same time but the victim had always turned down his offer.

The video of the rape is part of a mountain of evidence gathered as part of the case against Dennis Perkins and his former school teacher wife, Cynthia. Dennis and Cynthia both face multiple charges for alleged sex crimes. The crimes include allegations that school children were fed desserts laced with semen from Dennis.

They both remained jailed awaiting trials scheduled for next year.

Curtin is not accused of any crimes involving children.

