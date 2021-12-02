Boil water advisory issued for part of LA 16 in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials said a boil water advisory is in effect for some customers on LA 16 in Denham Springs.

They reported Ward 2 Water District is repairing a water main that was cut at the corner of Hickory Springs Boulevard and LA 16 and added the advisory is limited to customers on LA 16 between 32483 LA 16 and Parham Avenue and all side streets along that stretch, including Alexander Circle but it excludes Amite Church Road.

Officials also said the advisory was issued because the water pressure dropped below Louisiana Department of Health standards.

Anyone with questions should contact Ward 2 Water District at 225-665-5188.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.