Areas of morning fog persist into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Areas of late night and early morning fog will be our primary concern over the next several days. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. this morning and additional advisories seem likely in the days ahead.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 2 (WAFB)

Allow some extra drive time and remember to use low beam headlights when encountering fog.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 2 (WAFB)

Otherwise, once the fog dissipates by mid to late morning today, spring-like weather can once again be expected. Look for partly cloudy skies into the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 2 (WAFB)

It’s a pattern that will repeat itself on both Friday and Saturday, although we may see a bit more in the way of cloud cover on Friday. Mild and dry weather can be expected for the Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 2 (WAFB)

And the dry weather should continue through at least Saturday.

The good news is that we should get through the bulk of the weekend without any rainfall. However, showers will be possible by Sunday night in advance of our next cold front. And it looks as though showers and t-storms will become likely during the overnight into Monday morning with the passage of that front. It its wake, slightly cooler temperatures will return for early next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 2 (WAFB)

The extended outlook points toward a fairly unsettled pattern remaining in place through much, if not all, of next week. For now, I’ve got best rain chances posted for early Monday and again on Wednesday in association with a pair of cold fronts. But rain will be possible on just about any day next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 2 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.