Winter gets off to a mild start in south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today marks the first day of meteorological winter, which runs from December through February, and it will be a mild start to the new season here in south Louisiana. Seasonably cool temperatures in the morning will give way to readings nearly 10 degrees above normal by the afternoon as highs top out in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 1 (WAFB)

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today, but no rain is expected.

Little change is expected in the pattern over the next couple of days, with morning fog being our primary concern. Otherwise, look for morning lows from the upper 40s to low 50s, highs in the mid 70s, and no rainfall through Friday. The forecast is shaping up to be quite nice for the Downtown Festival of Lights Friday evening. Temperatures will fall from the low 70s at 4 p.m. into the low 60s by 8 p.m. if you want to catch the lighting of the Christmas tree or the other festivities downtown.

Into the weekend, it’s now looking like mainly dry weather will continue. Guidance is now also trending toward mild weather staying with us through the weekend, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

The extended outlook continues to point toward better rain chances arriving next week, but there’s still some uncertainty in regards to timing. For now, isolated to scattered showers are forecast on Monday and Tuesday, with somewhat better rain chances expected by Wednesday.

