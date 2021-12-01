Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

New Mexico State students can now pay parking fines with peanut butter

For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu...
For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu of paying tickets.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parking tickets at New Mexico State University are cheap to pay off.

Getting out of them costs just a few jars of peanut butter.

For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu of paying tickets.

If students get a no-current-permit ticket, they can either shell out the dough for the fine or spread the love by dropping off at least 80 ounces of peanut butter to the university’s parking office or a local pantry.

The donations will go to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry that provides free food assistance to the NMSU community.

Depending on the violation, it could be a sweet deal.

Parking tickets can run around $35 and 80 ounces of peanut butter might only set you back $14 or so.

The deal started on Monday and ends on Friday for students.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

The portfolio of stations for Gray Television serves 113 local markets reaching approximately...
Gray Television closes on acquisition of Meredith’s Local Media Group
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn...
Biden, Harris hold menorah lighting at White House to celebrate Hanukkah
Deputies are currently on the scene near Ponders Quarters Lane where an Amtrak passenger train...
One dead as Amtrak train collides with dump truck south of Amite
"The blues and the greens have been speaking to me." Lynette said. When they do, she speaks...
SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Swamp scenes