Man arrested for alleged second degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened back in October of 2021.

Police officers arrested Lorenza Rolan Lemon in connection with the death of Clyde McFadden.

According to the report McFadden was found badly beaten in his front yard back on Oct. 15.

The report states that McFadden was transported to a local hospital where he later died on his injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned about a black male suspect who was later identified as Lemon traveling with another person to McFadden’s house to confront him about something according to the police report.

The report goes on to say that Lemon attacked McFadden with a longboard and continued to beat him even while McFadden was on the ground defenseless.

According to the report, the person traveling with Lemon was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and identified Lemon in a single photograph.

Lemon was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

