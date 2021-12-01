Ask the Expert
Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin Baton Rouge’(tcw-kfvs12)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Country music legend Garth Brooks will be calling Baton Rouge very soon.

According to a press release from Brooks, he will be performing in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The time of the concert is 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Attendees can expect tickets to cost about $94.95, all inclusive, according to a press release and there is an eight ticket limit.

You can also purchase tickets by calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or by downloading the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

This is the first time Brooks has ever performed at Tiger Stadium and the first time the musician has performed in Louisiana in almost five years.

According to organizers, Brooks will hit the stage in Baton Rouge for the first time in 24 years.

The concert is the only Louisiana and Mississippi stadium appearance in 2022.

