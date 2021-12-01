Ask the Expert
Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro retires from the NFL

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 file photo, New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro...
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 file photo, New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) celebrates making an interception of a pass to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (85) in the second quarter of the NFL game in Pittsburgh. As far as Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro can tell, the rematch of New Orleans' secondary against rookie Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston could be more challenging than the first. Winston has become more consistent, more decisive and more productive since posting his first career victory in the Superdome of Week 2 this season, Vaccaro said. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)(Don Wright | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro is retiring to shift focus to starting an esports company, according to ESPN.

“Technically I am still a free agent,” Vaccaro told ESPN. “But this is where my mind has been the past six months. I’m happy where I’m at, doing what I’m doing. I just really felt like this was something deep down inside that I wanted to do.”

Vaccaro also announced his decision with a video message on social media.

Taken No. 15 overall by New Orleans in 2013, Vaccaro totaled 610 tackles, 35 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 44 passes defended in eight years with the Saints and Tennessee Titans.

Vaccaro says he has still received offers from several teams, some Super Bowl contenders, but he’s decided to forgo those opportunities to compete in the Halo World Championships for his franchise, Gamers First.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

