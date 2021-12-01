Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro retires from the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro is retiring to shift focus to starting an esports company, according to ESPN.

“Technically I am still a free agent,” Vaccaro told ESPN. “But this is where my mind has been the past six months. I’m happy where I’m at, doing what I’m doing. I just really felt like this was something deep down inside that I wanted to do.”

Vaccaro also announced his decision with a video message on social media.

Taken No. 15 overall by New Orleans in 2013, Vaccaro totaled 610 tackles, 35 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 44 passes defended in eight years with the Saints and Tennessee Titans.

Vaccaro says he has still received offers from several teams, some Super Bowl contenders, but he’s decided to forgo those opportunities to compete in the Halo World Championships for his franchise, Gamers First.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.