Coast Guard searching for man overboard near Baton Rouge

Mississippi River in Baton Rouge
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Coast Guard is searching for a man that went overboard near the LSU campus of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

The man fell from the motor vessel American Queen on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at 2:03 a.m. from the crew stating a crewmember reportedly fell overboard and that they launched a man-overboard rescue boat crew.

The Coast Guard is searching by air and water for the crewmember.

