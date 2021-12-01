Coach Kelly: ‘It’s a honor & privilege to be here’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly named LSU head football coach Brian Kelly held his first news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Coach Kelly stated that “It’s a honor and privilege to be here.”

Coach Kelly is coming to Baton Rouge as the most accomplished hire in program history. Kelly is the winningest active coach in all of NCAA football with 263 wins.

RELATED STORIES:

LSU Athletic Director stated that coach Kelly checks every box for him and that LSU fans love a winner. Fans will love Kelly, because success as followed him every where he goes.

One of the reasons why coach Kelly chose to leave South Bend is alignment. “Alignment relative to this university, the goals, what is in store for LSU athletics, that is what the draw is for me,” Kelly said.

Coach Kelly wants to be down here with the best and to compete with the best in the Southeastern Conference. “I want to be under the bright lights, on the broadway stage,” Kelly said. “That’s part of the draw.”

The process of hiring coach Kelly was a quick one. Kelly stated that it was a 45-minute conversation with Woodward.

“I had an understanding of where LSU was from a commitment standpoint and how this was going to look,” Kelly said. “I’d say that was pretty quick.”

Coach Kelly spoke on the importance of players having self-discipline and holding themselves and one another accountable and trusting each other. Coach Kelly also stated that you better have relationships with your players and ability to reach your players. “Be demanding, but never demeaning.”

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.