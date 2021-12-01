Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge area nonprofits hoping to benefit from 225GIVES

Nonprofits like the Pointe Coupee Early Childhood Coalition are hoping to benefit from 225GIVES.
Nonprofits like the Pointe Coupee Early Childhood Coalition are hoping to benefit from 225GIVES.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “I started out with four books in this center, 10 years ago, we have tons of books now donated to us. We read, read, read to them,” Cindy Beatty tells WAFB.

Beatty is the owner and director of Riverside Educational Development Center, and thanks to donations and grants, she has been able to build a facility for young children to learn.

“We do not want to sit and aby sit, we want to educate the children in every which way,” she explains.

However, running an educational center in a rural area, and during a time where teaching shortages are creating challenges; it’s been hard for Beatty to operate Riverside to its fullest potential.

“Well, we have highly trained teachers here, and it’s hard to find a trained teacher. So, we try to grow them. So, it’s been a struggle to get staff that exists with a lot of knowledge and a lot of training,” Beatty adds.

Beatty has one class filled, but doesn’t have a teacher to take it. It’s why she is working with the Pointe Coupee Early Childhood Coalition to find the resources and to help strengthen her staff.

“In small rural parishes like ours we do not have enough talent basically in our teacher core, and we have a declining population in our schools. That means declining funding for the schools,” Jonna Wurtele, who is the president of the Pointe Coupee Early Childhood Coalition, says.

The Pointe Coupee Early Childhood Coalition works with multiple early development centers, where they coach and train current teachers to learn unique development lessons. The money that folks donate through 255GIVES will go toward providing more training to educators like Beatty, that way they can provide the best possible future for children.

If you are interested in donating or looking into other nonprofits, you can go to 255GIVES website: https://www.225gives.org/index.php

