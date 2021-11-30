Watch for morning fog the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As temperatures continue to trend warmer, morning fog will become more and more an issue during the morning commute. Expect patchy fog Wednesday morning. Areas of dense fog will be possible Thursday and Friday. This may require a few extra minutes out the door to account for fog-related traffic issues.

How to drive safely in the fog (WAFB)

High temperatures for the next 7 days (WAFB)

Fog looks to be the only weather issue as we close out the work/school week. Otherwise, the weather will be picture perfect. Morning temperatures will remain cool, but afternoon highs will be quite comfortable climbing into the low and mid 70°s. A sun/cloud mix will be expected, but the forecast remains dry through Friday.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

After Friday weather model agreement becomes hard to find. Models continue to struggle on exactly how a series of disturbances and cold fronts will play out. For now, we are keeping daily rain chances low (20-30%) Saturday all the way into the middle of next week. Adjustments are very likely to take place over the next few days.

Today marks the last day of the official Atlantic Hurricane Season. The 2021 hurricane season was an active one. 3rd active on record with a total of 21 named storms. The entire rotating list of storm names was used for only the 3rd season. While we have had storms pop up after the conclusion of the season, none have ever posed a threat to south Louisiana.

