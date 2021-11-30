Ask the Expert
WATCH LIVE: LSU’s new head football coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge

LSU’s new coach of the Tigers is expected to arrive around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB 9Sports’ live coverage of LSU’s new head football coach Brian Kelly arriving in Baton Rouge.

LSU officially announced Kelly as its new head football coach on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Kelly, who leaves Notre Dame after coaching for 10 seasons, replaces Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron coached the LSU football team from 2016-2020.

LSU defeated Texas A&M 27-24, in Orgeron’s last game as head coach on Saturday, Nov. 27.

