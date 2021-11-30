Ask the Expert
REPORT: In addition to Kelly, LSU to go after Notre Dame coordinators

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the addition of new LSU head coach Brian Kelly to lead the football program it looks like the Tigers may not be done yet with adding from Notre Dame’s current coaching staff.

According to The Athletic’s Pete Sampson, coach Kelly reached out to defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman in an effort to bring him to Baton Rouge. Kelly hopes to make Freeman the highest paid defensive coordinator in college football.

In addition to Freeman, LSU is hoping to add Tommy Rees Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator according to The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna.

LSU had hopes of luring Freeman from Cincinnati last off-season, but instead chose to be the Fighting Irish’s defensive coordinator. Freeman, is in his first season as the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame and his unit currently ranks tied for No. 11 in the nation in scoring defense with 18.25 and they rank tied for No. 7 in the nation in team sacks with 40.

Before getting to South Bend, Freeman was the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and was there from 2017-2020.

Tommy Rees is in his second season as the offensive coordinator for Notre Dame after being the quarterbacks coach 2017-2019. Rees, coached quarterback Ian Book, the winningest signal caller in Irish history.

