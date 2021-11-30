REPORT: 2 key LSU assistants expected to be retained by Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two key LSU assistant coaches are expected to be retained by new LSU head coach Brian Kelly, cornerbacks coach and Recruiting Coordinator Corey Raymond and running backs coach Kevin Faulk according to Gary Hamilton of On3Sports and The Athletic’s Brody Miller.

Raymond, has been an important piece for the Tigers not only helping coaching “DBU” but also important on the recruiting trail. Raymond, a former Tiger himself just finished his 10th season with LSU.

Under Raymond, he has coached a secondary that has produced seven first team All-Americans during his time with the Tigers that includes Eric Reid, Jalen Mills, Jamal Adams, Tre’Davious White, Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit (twice) and Derek Stingley Jr. (twice).

In addition, Delpit claimed the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.

LSU’s secondary has sent 14 players to the NFL Draft, including three first rounders – Adams and White and Reid (2013), along with five second round picks that include Delpit, Kristen Fulton, Donte Jackson, Williams, and Jalen Collins (2015).

Other LSU NFL Draft picks under Raymond’s watch include: cornerback Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Tharold Simon, safety Collins, cornerback Rashard Robinson , safety Jalen Mills.

Faulk is LSU’s all-time rushing leader and three-time Super Bowl Champion, he is entering his second season as running backs coach for the Tigers after being promoted to that position in February 2020.

He played his entire NFL career under future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick in New England. Faulk, spent 2018 and 2019 on the LSU staff as Director of Player Development.

