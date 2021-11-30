OFFICIAL: LSU coaching search over; Tigers hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In what has been a whirlwind the past few days for the LSU football program, on speculation on who would be the next head coach. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 30. that Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly will be replacing Ed Orgeron.

Kelly’s contract will be 10-years, $95 million contract, plus incentives and will be formally introduced as the 34th head coach in LSU Football history at a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at noon.

Fans are also invited to welcome Coach Kelly and his family when their flight arrives at the BTR Jet Center at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Kelly, has spent the past 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish has been a head coach for 31 years. He is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football, Kelly’s winning percentage of .743 trails only Alabama’s Nick Saban with at least 15 years of head coaching experience.

“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” Woodward said. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves.

Over the past three seasons with the Fighting Irish he has a 43-8 record, only three Power 5 programs have recorded fewer losses (Clemson, Ohio State, and Alabama).

As a head coach Kelly, has won multiple National Coach of the Year Awards and is the only coach to win the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award multiple times.

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly said. “I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”

At the helm for the Fighting Irish Kelly has won 10 games or more seven times and is the only Notre Dame coach to hit double-digit wins seven times. He also has 10 win seasons in six of his last seven seasons.

Kelly also became the first Irish coach to have five straight seasons with 10 wins or more.

As far as his record against AP Top 25 teams he is 31-27 for a .534 winning percentage which ranks eighth among FBS coaches with at least 25 games played against ranked opponents.

