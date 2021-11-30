New dredging project could help some people’s flooding issues in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - When it rains, it pours in Ascension Parish.

“The roads are impassible so you either have to stay home or not come home,” John Krause, an Ascension Parish resident, tells WAFB.

For people in Ascension Parish, that rain often leads to flooded streets and homes.

“It floods every couple of years but with dredging, I’m hoping that they’re solving the problem,” Krause explains.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says dredging the New River Bayou could help increase the flow of the river.

“After years and years and decades of subdivision development, in general, you have a lot of sediment runoff and that sediment runoff flows down the channel and settles in the bottom of these channels and it decreases the capacity in the channels and so dredging allows us to take that out and increase the flow,” Cointment says.

The dredging would improve drainage and that makes all the difference for people traveling down this part of West Main Street in Gonzales.

“My grandson was staying in our house for a while while we were away and he was stranded here and then when he had to go Baton Rouge he had to stay with his brother because he couldn’t get back to the house and that would be very frustrating,” Krause says.

Cointment says there may be traffic and road closures while dredging happens.

“When you look at the big picture of things, you can sit in traffic an hour extra and that gets on everybody’s nerve but you flood your home and lose everything you have, that’s devastating,” Cointment explains.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.