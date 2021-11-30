Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Missing man found safe, police report

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say 81-year-old Lionel Brackett has been found safe and unharmed after being reported missing.

Brackett was reunited with his family, according to BRPD.

Brackett was originally reported missing Monday, Nov. 29 in the North Bon Marche area.

Lionel Brackett
Lionel Brackett(BRPD)

Brackett suffers from Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly (center) is joined by LSU President William Tate IV (left) and...
Coach Kelly: ‘It’s a honor & privilege to be here’
Melanie Curtin walks into court on Tuesday, Nov. 30, for opening statements for her rape trial.
Jurors watch lengthy rape video as Melanie Curtin trial begins in Livingston Parish
Mississippi River in Baton Rouge
Coast Guard searching for man overboard near Baton Rouge
Nearly 450 students to graduate from Southern University Dec. 10
Handmade advent calendar house made from toilet paper rolls and carton. Sustainable Christmas,...
YOUR MONEY: BBB warns consumers about social media advent calendar scams