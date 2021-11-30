Missing man found safe, police report

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say 81-year-old Lionel Brackett has been found safe and unharmed after being reported missing.

Brackett was reunited with his family, according to BRPD.

Brackett was originally reported missing Monday, Nov. 29 in the North Bon Marche area.

Lionel Brackett (BRPD)

Brackett suffers from Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic.

