Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mandeville man arrested and another wanted for roles in Downtown Hammond shooting

Titus Fisher, 18, of Mandeville, was arrested for his role in a Downtown Hammond shooting last...
Titus Fisher, 18, of Mandeville, was arrested for his role in a Downtown Hammond shooting last week(City of Hammond)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Mandeville man was arrested Tuesday for his role in a shooting in Downtown Hammond that left a victim in critical condition, police say.

Police say that Titus Fisher, 18, was arrested for removing a firearm from his pocket and striking the victim with it, causing the firearm to discharge, hitting the victim. Police say Fisher faces one count of aggravated second-degree battery.

Kenneth Flocke, 21, of Mandeville, is also wanted by police for simple battery for kicking the victim during the alleged incident.

The incident reportedly took place in a parking lot near the intersection of North Cate Street and East Charles Street around 1:40 a.m. in a section of town regularly populated by bars and nightlife.

The victim was most recently reported by police to be in critical condition, receiving care at North Oaks Medical Center. Police say the victim was shot in the chest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

November 26, 2021, City of Hammond, LA – The Hammond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in...

Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Friday, November 26, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge...
WATCH: New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
OFFICIAL: LSU coaching search over; Tigers hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly
New LSU coaching era begins: Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
New LSU coaching era begins: Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge