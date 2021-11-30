Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Louisiana’s ‘Shot For 100′ campaign ends Tuesday, Nov. 30

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is extending its “Shot For 100″ COVID-19 vaccine incentive program through the month of November, Gov. John Bel Edwards says.

The governor made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, Nov. 1.

The program gives Louisiana residents who get vaccinated at participating community-based sites a $100 Visa gift card.

Residents must register online at ShotFor100.com before getting vaccinated at participating locations to be eligible to receive the $100 gift card.

Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine.

To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say
Baton Rouge General to provide free diabetes screenings at YMCA
Baton Rouge General to provide free diabetes screenings at YMCA
Local Omicron concerns
Local Omicron concerns