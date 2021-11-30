EBRSO investigating crash with injuries on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office is investigating a crash at Jamestown Boulevard near Perkins Road.

Officials state that a small vehicle and a concrete truck were involved. Emergency officials state that the crash involved injuries, condition at this time is unknown.

Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated once more information is provided.

