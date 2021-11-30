Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Dec. 11 Election: Absentee ballot deadlines

Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in person on...
Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in person on election day.(Eddie Robertson)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a reminder to voters regarding absentee ballot deadlines for the Dec. 11 election.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Dec. 7 by 4:30 p.m., and the deadline to return a completed ballot is Friday, Dec. 10 by 4:30 p.m., Ardoin said.

Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in-person at the parish Registrar of Voters office, according to Ardoin.

Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”

The secretary of state’s office has an instructional video showing how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot.

Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member, according to Ardoin.

Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in person on election day.

Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.

Ardoin encourages Voters relying on mail service to request, fill out and return their absentee ballots to their parish registrar of voters office right away.

For more information, voters are asked to contact the elections division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Ardoin says the biggest challenge is defeating the public perception that the process is...
Early voting begins Nov. 27 for the Dec. 11 election in La.
Lawmaker drafting legislation to address placement of whole home generators
A crop of medical marijuana.
Doctors and patients say Louisiana’s medical marijuana program needs drastic improvement
FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the...
Legislative Redistricting Roadshow opens at Southern University Tuesday evening