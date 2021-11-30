BRPD searching for missing man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a missing 81-year-old Lionel Brackett.

Brackett was last seen on Monday, Nov. 29 around 12: 00 p.m in the North Bon Marche area.

Lionel Brackett (BRPD)

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and black slippers.

Brackett suffers from Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic.

Anyone with information on Lionel Brackett’s location is urged to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.

