BRPD searching for missing man
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a missing 81-year-old Lionel Brackett.
Brackett was last seen on Monday, Nov. 29 around 12: 00 p.m in the North Bon Marche area.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and black slippers.
Brackett suffers from Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic.
Anyone with information on Lionel Brackett’s location is urged to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.
