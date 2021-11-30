Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge General to provide free diabetes screenings at YMCA

Baton Rouge General to provide free diabetes screenings at YMCA
Baton Rouge General to provide free diabetes screenings at YMCA
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Generals Physicians Group (BRGP) will provide the community with free diabetes screenings at various YMCA locations.

The event will be taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m-10 a.m.

BRGP’s clinical team will use a combination of screening assessments, including body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure checks, glucose testing, and an A1C blood test.

The diabetes screenings are open to anyone aged 18 and older. The screening event will also include nutritional consults and information on the hospital’s Diabetes Education Program.

Diabetes screenings are important because they can help identify pre-diabetes, which means a person’s blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. Statewide, there are 1.27 million people with pre-diabetes, which can increase the risk of developing health complications like heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and blindness.

Each diabetes screening event will be held from 8-10 a.m. Screening dates and locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 30: A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Dr., Baton Rouge

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr., Baton Rouge

Thursday, Dec. 2: Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary

Friday, Dec. 3: C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Hwy., Baton Rouge

For more information, call (225) 763-4500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

Latest News

Lionel Brackett
BRPD searching for missing man
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
REPORT: LSU to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly
Jury Selection begins Tuesday in trial for alleged mistress of Dennis Perkins
Jury Selection begins Tuesday in trial for alleged mistress of Dennis Perkins
The Silverleaf neighborhood was a sort of guinea pig for the USDA’s Emergency Watershed...
Silverleaf neighborhood in Gonzales returned to wetlands, state hopes to expand program