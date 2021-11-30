Baton Rouge General to provide free diabetes screenings at YMCA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Generals Physicians Group (BRGP) will provide the community with free diabetes screenings at various YMCA locations.

The event will be taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m-10 a.m.

BRGP’s clinical team will use a combination of screening assessments, including body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure checks, glucose testing, and an A1C blood test.

The diabetes screenings are open to anyone aged 18 and older. The screening event will also include nutritional consults and information on the hospital’s Diabetes Education Program.

Diabetes screenings are important because they can help identify pre-diabetes, which means a person’s blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. Statewide, there are 1.27 million people with pre-diabetes, which can increase the risk of developing health complications like heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and blindness.

Each diabetes screening event will be held from 8-10 a.m. Screening dates and locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 30: A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Dr., Baton Rouge

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr., Baton Rouge

Thursday, Dec. 2: Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary

Friday, Dec. 3: C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Hwy., Baton Rouge

For more information, call (225) 763-4500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.