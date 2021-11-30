Another beautiful day locally as hurricane season officially ends

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will result in another beautiful day as we close out both the month of November and the Atlantic hurricane season today. After another chilly start this morning, temperatures will rebound nicely into the afternoon, reaching the low 70s for most. We could see somewhat of an increase in cloud cover later today, but no rain is expected.

Future radar and clouds for Tuesday, Nov. 30. (WAFB)

Patchy morning fog will be our main weather threat for the next few days. Otherwise, a series of upper-air disturbances will deliver more in the way of clouds, but limited moisture at ground level will prevent any rainfall. We’ll trend warmer for the remainder of the week, with highs in the mid 70s and lows gradually moderating to around 50 degrees by Friday.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Nov. 30. (WAFB)

The extended outlook continues to feature a tricky pattern that should lead to at least some rain, but details are rather murky right now. I’ve got rain chances at 20%-30% over the weekend, with a cold front likely moving through by late Saturday or early Sunday. Some chance of rain will persist into the first half of next week, but we’ll have to refine the details with time as the forecast hopefully becomes clearer.

Finally, today also marks the official end of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. It will go down as the third most active on record in terms of named storms, producing 21 and going through the entire primary list of storm names.

2021 Tropical Cyclone Names. (WAFB)

It trails only 2020 (30) and 2005 (28) in terms of named storms. Of course, it is most memorable for those of us in Louisiana due to Category 4 Hurricane Ida’s devastating impacts in late August.

Ida marked the 3rd major hurricane (Cat. 3-5) to impact Louisiana in just over a year (Laura, Zeta). Prior to 2020, Louisiana averaged a major hurricane impact about once every 10 years, so it has been a brutal stretch for our state. We can all breathe a sigh of relief as another busy hurricane season comes to a close.

