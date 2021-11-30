Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

225Gives Day: Helping out 200 Capital Area nonprofits Nov. 30

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the season of giving, and if you have a local non-profit that you care about, you have the chance to give back. Tuesday, Nov. 30, is 225Gives Day, where you can donate to one of 200 non-profits.

The Capital Area United Way started 225Gives during 2020 as a way for the community to come together during the pandemic.

Now, in year two, you can continue to give while raising awareness about regional nonprofits.

Click here to find an organization to give to.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Capital Area United Way 225Gives Day
Capital Area United Way 225Gives Day
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
REPORT: LSU to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Another beautiful day locally as hurricane season officially ends
Louisiana’s ‘Shot For 100′ campaign ends Tuesday, Nov. 30