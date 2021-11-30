225Gives Day: Helping out 200 Capital Area nonprofits Nov. 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the season of giving, and if you have a local non-profit that you care about, you have the chance to give back. Tuesday, Nov. 30, is 225Gives Day, where you can donate to one of 200 non-profits.

The Capital Area United Way started 225Gives during 2020 as a way for the community to come together during the pandemic.

Now, in year two, you can continue to give while raising awareness about regional nonprofits.

Click here to find an organization to give to.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.