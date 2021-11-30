Ask the Expert
1 critically injured in shooting on Eaton Street, source says

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday afternoon

A department spokesperson says the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Eaton Street.

One person was critically injured in the shooting and taken to an area hospital, a source tells WAFB.

Few details are available at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

