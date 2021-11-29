Zachary man accused of killing infant son in 2017 pleads guilty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man accused of killing his 11-month-old son in October 2017 pleaded not guilty to manslaughter on Monday, Nov. 29.

Fabian Smith, 37, was previously indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury on the charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his son, Jericho Smith, on Oct. 14, 2017.

Smith was also facing the charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office reported the child died from multiple gunshot wounds, multiple stab wounds, and blunt force trauma.

Smith was set to stand trial on Monday for the charges of second-degree murder and cruelty before he decided to plead guilty. Prosecutors dismissed the cruelty charge and the court amended the charge of second-degree murder to manslaughter.

Sentencing for Smith on the manslaughter charge has been scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022.

He faces between 15 and 40 years in prison.

