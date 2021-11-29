Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Nov. 29 is deadline to apply FEMA disaster assistance and SBA

Deadline to apply FEMA disaster assistance expires Oct. 28
Deadline to apply FEMA disaster assistance expires Oct. 28(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The deadlines for families affected by Hurricane Ida to apply for FEMA disaster assistance or FEMA Disaster Assistance and to apply for an SBA loan have both been extended to Monday, Nov. 29.

Homeowners and renters who live in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes are eligible.

FEMA disaster assistance may be available to help pay uninsured or underinsured losses such as home repair for disaster-related damage, rental assistance, reimbursement for lodging expenses for individuals whose home was inaccessible or unhabitable during the disaster, medical expenses incurred from this disaster or other disaster-related needs.

There are three ways you can apply, online by clicking here, or by phone by calling 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-200-462-7585 or by downloading the FEMA app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

Latest News

Open enrollment forum for Medicare and Medicaid.
Forum discussing open enrollment for Medicare and Medicaid set for Nov. 29
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, Nov. 29.
Beautiful weather to close out November and to start a new month
Baton Rouge General's Holiday Lights Christmas display.
Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General returns
Generic BBB
Shopping safely on Cyber Monday