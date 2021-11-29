Multi-vehicle crash shuts down US 190 East near Livonia

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported troopers are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that closed part of US 190 for nearly three hours.

According to troopers, the crash happened on US 190 East at LA 976 in Livonia in Pointe Coupee Parish around 7 p.m. They added there were serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Traffic officials reported all lanes reopened just before 10 p.m.

