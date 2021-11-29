Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down US 190 East near Livonia

A multi-vehicle crash has closed US 190 East in Livonia.
A multi-vehicle crash has closed US 190 East in Livonia.(WILX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported troopers are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that closed part of US 190 for nearly three hours.

According to troopers, the crash happened on US 190 East at LA 976 in Livonia in Pointe Coupee Parish around 7 p.m. They added there were serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Traffic officials reported all lanes reopened just before 10 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

Latest News

Brandon Scott
Man accused of slapping teen in Tiger Stadium arrested on 2 charges
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more
"Lovey"
Stolen dog found safe, heading back to family
Jenkins catches game winning TD as LSU upsets No. 15 Texas A&M, 27-24