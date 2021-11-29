Ask the Expert
Man accused of slapping teen in Tiger Stadium arrested on 2 charges

Brandon Scott
Brandon Scott(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man faces charges after allegedly slapping a 14-year-old in Tiger Stadium during the Texas A&M versus LSU game on Saturday, Nov. 28.

According to the probable cause report, Brandon Scott, 40, of Houston, became upset when a group of teens tried to talk to him and he began cursing.

The document stated when one of the teens tried to take Scott’s picture, he jumped from his seat and slapped the teen across the face.

Scott was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace (language). Both are misdemeanors.

