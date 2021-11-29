Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU coaching search remains long-term decision but now on shorter timeline

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Players, fans, and pretty much everyone else who’s invested in the LSU football program is anxiously awaiting some concrete news on who will be the next head coach of the Tigers.

There was hope of an email going out Sunday, Nov. 28, to perhaps set up a Monday or Tuesday introductory news conference. but that hasn’t happened.

RELATED STORIES:

This is a long-term decision for athletic director Scott Woodward and executive deputy athletic director Stephanie Rempe. It’s about getting the right coach and not beating rival schools to the podium with a news conference.

Still, with an early signing day approaching in mid-December and a big 2022 recruiting class LSU needs to lock up, there is a feeling of anxiousness amongst fans, especially since they’ve known Ed Orgeron wouldn’t be back since mid-October.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

Latest News

The Human Jukebox performs Adele's hit, "Easy on Me" at the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.
Adele gives the Human Jukebox a shoutout on Twitter
LSU coaching search remains long-term decision but now on shorter timeline
Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the...
Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college...
OFFICIAL: Florida names Billy Napier as new head football coach