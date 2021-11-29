LSU coaching search remains long-term decision but now on shorter timeline

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Players, fans, and pretty much everyone else who’s invested in the LSU football program is anxiously awaiting some concrete news on who will be the next head coach of the Tigers.

There was hope of an email going out Sunday, Nov. 28, to perhaps set up a Monday or Tuesday introductory news conference. but that hasn’t happened.

This is a long-term decision for athletic director Scott Woodward and executive deputy athletic director Stephanie Rempe. It’s about getting the right coach and not beating rival schools to the podium with a news conference.

Still, with an early signing day approaching in mid-December and a big 2022 recruiting class LSU needs to lock up, there is a feeling of anxiousness amongst fans, especially since they’ve known Ed Orgeron wouldn’t be back since mid-October.

