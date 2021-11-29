Forum discussing open enrollment for Medicare and Medicaid set for Nov. 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An informational forum for individuals seeking information regarding open enrollment for Medicare and Medicaid is set for Monday, Nov. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Louisiana Leadership Institute.

Louisiana state Senator Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, with Congressman Troy Carter, Senator Cleo Fields, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Leadership Institute are sponsoring the forum.

Medicare and Medicaid open enrollment forum. (WAFB)

The Medicare plans invited include, Louisiana/Blue Advantage, Humana, People’s Health and Vantage Health who’s enrollment ends December 7. The Medicaid plans invited include, Louisiana Healthcare Connection, Healthy Blue, Aetna, Americhealth and United Healthcare who’s enrollment ends November 30.

Rep. Barrow said, “We encourage anyone seeking information to join us at this forum, but especially those with questions specifically about open enrollment, those who wish to change their current plan, those who’s current plan may not be working for them, and those who may not be familiar with the various plans available.

In addition to information regarding Medicaid and Medicare open enrollment, all brands of the COVID vaccine will be available for those who need to be vaccinated or receive a booster, and a $100 gift card will be rewarded to those receiving the vaccine for the first time.

The forum will be held at 5763 Hooper Road Baton Rouge 70811 at the Louisiana Leadership Institute.

